Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $654,664.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $654,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $227,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $379,574.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $358,240.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 26,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $571,296.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 5,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $122,634.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 19,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $426,270.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 20,800 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $468,416.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $745,008.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $356,590.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 32,800 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $693,392.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Agilysys by 1,508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

