Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Insider Purchases $11,338.18 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.01 per share, for a total transaction of $11,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HY stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.28. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $76.79.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.70 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

HY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $9,489,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.