Insider Buying: Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AHT stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The company has a market cap of $315.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.74). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,006,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 544,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 391,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 181,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

