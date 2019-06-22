Independent Research Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.48 ($24.97).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.