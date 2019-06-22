HSBC Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €34.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.46 ($38.90).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €23.64 ($27.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €24.00 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €40.15 ($46.69). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.