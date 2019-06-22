Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.50. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,174,376 shares of company stock worth $121,699,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 216,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

