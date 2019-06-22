Hive Project Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive Project has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00357308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02100246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00135893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.