Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 3,696,695 shares valued at $466,645,084. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.