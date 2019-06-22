HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.03. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

