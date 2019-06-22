Head to Head Review: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) & Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Industries and Kontoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kontoor Brands 1 4 3 0 2.25

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Oxford Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Kontoor Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Industries and Kontoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.11 billion 1.17 $66.29 million $4.32 17.68 Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands.

Dividends

Oxford Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kontoor Brands does not pay a dividend. Oxford Industries pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Industries has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 6.03% 15.43% 9.30% Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Kontoor Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Cole Haan; and designs and markets products for owned brands, such as Billy London, Oxford, Duck Head, and Strong Suit. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's hosiery, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and multi-branded e-commerce retailers. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 166 Tommy Bahama stores, including 110 full-price retail stores, 18 retail-restaurant locations, and 38 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

