HCA Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,634 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 718% compared to the typical daily volume of 444 put options.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE HCA opened at $128.23 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $101.30 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.