Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.27.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.