Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 75,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,602. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

