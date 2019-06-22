Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
Shares of GGAL opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
