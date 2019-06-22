Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.