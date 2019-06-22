Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,632.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 523,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,875,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,755,424.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,929,600 shares of company stock worth $20,909,424.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 881.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 217,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 195,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 734,060 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 73,596,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 479,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,239. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

