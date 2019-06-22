Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.08. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $45.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $31,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,476 shares of company stock valued at $15,575,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

