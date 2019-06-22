Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,678,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,771,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 357,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,464. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $41.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 707,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 457,242 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 572,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 70,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 658,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

