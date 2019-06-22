Gabelli Weighs in on Armstrong Flooring Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) – Gabelli lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Armstrong Flooring in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

AFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth $140,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

