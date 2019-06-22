Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on the stock.

FDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, March 18th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,498.83 ($19.58).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.31 million and a P/E ratio of 26.48. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

