Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 5.2%

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.91 and last traded at $47.97. 685,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 285,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $716,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Freshpet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Freshpet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Freshpet by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

