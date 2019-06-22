FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.52% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

