Financial Review: Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) vs. Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Twin River Worldwide does not pay a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extended Stay America and Twin River Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.85 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Twin River Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Extended Stay America and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 5 0 2.83 Twin River Worldwide 0 0 2 0 3.00

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

