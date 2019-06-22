Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $250.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $250.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $191.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $125,887.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,122 shares in the company, valued at $17,309,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $9,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,550,354 shares of company stock worth $275,335,174 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.