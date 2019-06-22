Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.97.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.