Exelon’s (EXC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Exelon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 625,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $208,353,000 after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

