Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.41. 5,398,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 1,458,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $653.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $162,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.