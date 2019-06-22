Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We came away from management discussions with an upward bias to the 2020 consensus growth estimate of 30% growth vs. 40% actual last quarter.””

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

EVBG stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $97.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $120,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.