Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells $6,169,800.00 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Imad Mouline sold 13,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $1,043,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $387,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $92.81 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 272.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 390,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

