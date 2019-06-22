easyJet (LON:EZJ) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.67).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 883.20 ($11.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

In other easyJet news, insider John Barton bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £99,220 ($129,648.50).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

