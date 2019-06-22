Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,394,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 814,558 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $30.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.37. Domo had a negative net margin of 95.39% and a negative return on equity of 253.84%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $254,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Domo by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

