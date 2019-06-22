Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) Insider Purchases £19,801.95 in Stock

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) insider Andrew Coppel purchased 396,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,801.95 ($25,874.75).

Shares of DCI opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $45.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Get Dolphin Capital Investors alerts:

About Dolphin Capital Investors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.