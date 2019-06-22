Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
