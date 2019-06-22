Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.