Cormark Cuts Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Price Target to C$0.70

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEE. Beacon Securities lowered Delphi Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Delphi Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Delphi Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Delphi Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of DEE stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. Delphi Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Energy will post 0.0722581 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

