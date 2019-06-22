Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 56,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

