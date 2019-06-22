Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. 216,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 136,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $247.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $61.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Piecuch bought 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,219.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,861,716 shares of company stock worth $8,396,072 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,906,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000. Concrete Pumping comprises approximately 0.5% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 6.61% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

