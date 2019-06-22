Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Elias Sabo Buys 18,334 Shares

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $341,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,902,922.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Elias Sabo bought 18,333 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $351,076.95.

CODI stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.