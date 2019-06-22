Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) SVP John J. Huston Sells 473 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CL opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.