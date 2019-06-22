Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

CLAR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,297. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

