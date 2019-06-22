Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.