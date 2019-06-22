Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Chanticleer in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of BURG opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chanticleer will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

