Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) versus Spectral Medical (NASDAQ:EDTXF) Head to Head Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cerus and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -90.68% -74.31% -38.27% Spectral Medical -87.17% -45.91% -40.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $60.91 million 11.20 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -11.25 Spectral Medical $2.96 million 21.46 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

