Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 1,644 Shares

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $43,138.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

