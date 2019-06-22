Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Celgene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $484,390,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $226,613,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $202,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.