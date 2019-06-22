Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $53.24. 1,916,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 750,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. First Analysis reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter L. Buzy bought 44,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $2,008,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

