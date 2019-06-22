Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $53.24. 1,916,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 750,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. First Analysis reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, insider Peter L. Buzy bought 44,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $2,008,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
