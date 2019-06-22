Canaccord Genuity Cuts Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$16.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Aphria from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Aphria has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.68.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

