BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) Insider Purchases A$15,000.00 in Stock

BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) insider Richard Treagus bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Shares of ASX:BTC opened at A$0.09 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00. BTC Health Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of A$0.21 ($0.15).

BTC Health Limited is a Pooled Development Fund managed by Titan Bioventures Management Pty Ltd specializing in investments in the biotechnology sector with a focus on post-genomics, stem cell biology, convergence, silicon biology, and nanomedicine. Within post-genomics, it invests in functional genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, structural genomics, glycomics, and pharmacogenomics.

