Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

CQP traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $41.37. 425,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,072. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

