Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $279.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported mixed second-quarter results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Notably, revenues increased on a year over year basis. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless solutions and expanding product portfolio, which makes it well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. Strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets will help the company to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Further, Broadcom is a leading player in the semiconductor market based on its multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow. However, the company lowered its fiscal 2019 revenues outlook. Further, intensifying competition, integration risks and leveraged balance sheet adds to the woes.”

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Broadcom to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.62.

AVGO stock opened at $273.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total transaction of $3,045,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,791. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $18,403,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

