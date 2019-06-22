Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,072.70.

BKNG stock opened at $1,880.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,132.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,914. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

